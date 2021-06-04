Wanted man seriously hurt victim with aluminum baseball bat in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are looking for a man who they say seriously hurt a 58-year-old man with an aluminum baseball bat during a robbery back in April.

Police say the victim is still suffering from those injuries. A press release and surveillance photos of the suspect were released Friday.

It happened on April 28 around midnight at the victim’s home near the 500 block of County Street. Police say the suspect is in his mid-20s or 30s and possibly homeless. He frequents the Olde Towne area.

WAVY’s Andy Fox spoke with the 58-year-old victim on Friday at his apartment.

“He left me for dead,” he said.

On April 28, the victim asked the suspect to do him a favor. He said he has seen him before at the bus stop on County Street and a café on High Street.

“I told him here’s $2 to get yourself a drink, and $5 to help me get my groceries upstairs, that’s what I said to him, but that’s where I messed up,” he said.

The two went up to the apartment.

“I did something, and I turned around, and he cold cocked me,” he said.

The suspect slammed the victim with the victim’s aluminum baseball bat, which is now missing,

“Next thing I know I was laying on the floor… he knocked me out,” he said.

There is so much blood still on the rug in the apartment. One reason the blood is still there is because the victim has been in the hospital for the last month.

The victim got nine stiches above the eye.

“He kept hitting me on this side of the face with the bat and he kicked me a couple of times in my ribs, and he said where’s the money? He went through my pockets,” he said.

The suspect stole about $350 and the victim’s cell phone.

The victim then staggered to his neighbor who called 911. His arrival at the apartment is caught on Ring doorbell camera video shortly after midnight on April 29.

The victim then had to go downstairs to unlock the common door of the apartment complex to let in paramedics.

“That was tough… Even on a good day, it takes everything I have to get up and down the stairs. That’s why I asked him to carry my groceries, which weighed about 30-40 pounds,” he said.

At the hospital the victim says X-rays show crunched bones across his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.