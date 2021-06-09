Wanted 26-year-old man apprehended, charged in several burglaries in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a man accused in the burglary and grand larceny at two businesses in Portsmouth early April.

According police, one of the businesses struck was America’s Best Wings at 1505 London Boulevard.

The second business burglarized by the alleged suspect was China Ocean, which is next to America’s Best Wings.

Police identified 26-years-old Traveia T. Carpenter in connection with the two incidents.

Police say both incidents occurred between April 1 and April 13. At the time of the burglaries, both businesses were vacant. There were no injuries reported.

On June 8, police got a call regarding Carpenter’s whereabouts. Officers responded to the scene and surrounded the area.



Police say Carpenter led officers on a foot pursuit before he was apprehended near the 2100 block of Atlanta Avenue without incident. He was sent to the hospital to be treated for breathing difficulties.

Carpenter is facing a total of 14 commercial burglaries. He is currently being held at the Portsmouth City Jail. Officials say additional charges may be pending as they investigate possible burglaries that may be connected to Carpenter.