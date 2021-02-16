Virtual town hall meeting seeking public input on Joint Land Use Study

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission is holding a virtual meeting for residents seeking more about Navy facilities in Portsmouth and Chesapeake.

The Portsmouth and Chesapeake Joint Land Use Study (JLUS) is a joint effort between Portsmouth, Chesapeake, the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission, and several U.S. Navy installations in South Hampton Roads.

The virtual town hall meeting is set for Tuesday, March 2, at noon. You can register here.

Navy facilities in Portsmouth and Chesapeake face several impacts from the surrounding communities, including transportation impacts such as congestion, existing and planned capital improvements, facility access, gate security, and rail operations.

Other impacts include stormwater management, waterway management, land use conflicts, and residential, commercial, and industrial encroachments.

All resident interested are invited to attend the virtual meeting.

