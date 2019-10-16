Virtual fostering at Portsmouth Humane Society uses social media to try to boost adoptions

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Have you ever wanted to foster a pet, but just have too many conflicts making it difficult to bring them home?

“Maybe they don’t have enough time, or maybe their housing situation doesn’t allow them to have pets and so forth, so it restricts them from being able to bring home animals,” said Jennifer Robinson, the community engagement manager for the Portmouth Humane Society.

If that’s the case, the humane society has found a solution in their new Virtual Fostering Program.

“With the Virtual Foster Program you’ll still be able to interact and get some time in with our dogs and cats,” Robinson explained.

This is how it works. First, animal care staff work with participants to choose a dog, cat, or small animal for their foster.

The virtual foster is encouraged to spend one-on-one time with the pet at the shelter, and take them out in the community to get them socialized, kind of like a field trip.

The virtual foster is then encouraged to share the stories and photos of their foster pets on social media, all in an effort to get the furry friends seen by more potential adopters who may not have looked at the Portsmouth Humane Society.

“The purpose is to get more exposure to possibly finding them a home. We have a large database on our Facebook page, but at the same time we want to reach a larger audience,” Robinson said.

The program kicked off this past Saturday.

Robinson says anyone interested should come into the shelter to get matched with a pet instead of calling or emailing.

Virtual fostering doesn’t cost any money, just time and love.