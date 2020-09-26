Virginia State Police investigating crash on West Norfolk Bridge in Portsmouth

Crash investigation on eastbound VA-164 in Portsmouth on 9/26/20 (Photo courtesy: Brett Hall/WAVY)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on VA-164 East on the West Norfolk Bridge.

At this time we do not know how many cars were involved and if anyone was injured.

According to VDOT, the crash scene cleared just before 4 a.m.

Crash: EB (VA-164 East on the West Norfolk Bridge) in Portsmouth. All EB travel lanes closed. Potential Delays. 1:06AM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) September 26, 2020

Cleared: Crash: EB (VA-164 East on the West Norfolk Bridge) in Portsmouth. 3:56AM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) September 26, 2020

