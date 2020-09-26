Virginia State Police investigating crash on West Norfolk Bridge in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles.
It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on VA-164 East on the West Norfolk Bridge.
At this time we do not know how many cars were involved and if anyone was injured.
According to VDOT, the crash scene cleared just before 4 a.m.
Stay with WAVY on air and online for updates.
