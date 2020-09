Virginia Sept. 9 COVID-19 update: 882 new cases, 11 new deaths statewide; hospitalizations trend down

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health reported 882 new cases on Wednesday, which was below average for the third straight day.

It’s unclear if the lower numbers are due to reporting lag or signs of a possible trend back down. Labor Day’s effects will likely take at least a week to show up in VDH data.

Hampton Roads’ overall numbers, particularly the region’s percent positivity, are continuing to trend down. Of the 11 new deaths reported, none were in Hampton Roads.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+882, 129,289 total) — 7-day average, up about 100 cases per day from two weeks ago

New deaths (+11, 2,697 total) — trending down in recent days

Hospitalizations (-43 patients, 1,008 total) — overall trend down over the last four weeks

Testing (7.6%, 7-day average of positive tests) — steady overall, but up by more than 1% compared to two weeks ago

A more immediate sign of how things are going is the number of current hospitalizations statewide. Virginia continues to see its numbers drop overall, with 1,008 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Wednesday — 43 less than Tuesday.

Reported deaths are also down, but they also tend to rise in fall, as VDH’s chart shows.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,155 cases, 88 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 3,982 cases, 349 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+20 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 343 cases, 10 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+3 cases)

Gloucester: 211 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Hampton: 1,661 cases, 57 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+10 cases)

Isle of Wight: 625 cases, 26 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+8 cases)

James City County: 777 cases, 63 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+3 cases)

Mathews: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 2,505 cases, 90 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+4 cases)

Norfolk: 4,545 cases, 312 hospitalized, 60 deaths (+8 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 304 cases, 49 hospitalized, 29 deaths

Poquoson: 74 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 death

Portsmouth: 2,324 cases, 217 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+15 cases, +22 hospitalized)

Southampton: 385 cases, 16 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 1,758 cases, 116 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+1 case)

Virginia Beach: 6,305 cases, 335 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+78 case, +7 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 158 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+1 case)

York: 492 cases, 15 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+4 cases)

