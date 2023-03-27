PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia residents struggling with gambling addiction can now seek help with new resources from Virginia Lottery.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin recently declared March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month. The Governor’s Office is partnering with the Virginia Lottery and the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling (VCPG) in helping to raise awareness of problem gambling.

The Virginia Lottery currently administers the Voluntary Exclusion Program (VEP) which allows people to exclude themselves from many forms of gaming in the Commonwealth, including sports betting, casinos, account-based lottery and all gaming activities administered by the Office of Charitable and Regulatory Programs and the Virginia Racing Commission.

Through the VEP, individuals can self-exclude for a period of two years, five years or a lifetime.

Those seeking help with gambling addiction can call the helpline at 1-888-532-3500. You can call, text or chat. It is toll-free, confidential and available 24/7.