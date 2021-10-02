Virginia Department of Health recruiting local health directors amid COVID-19 pandemic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is currently recruiting permanent district directors for the Virginia Beach and Norfolk Health Departments.

VDH officials began their recruitment earlier this summer with successful candidates eligible for in-person or virtual interviews with local government and community leaders.

In a release Friday, Chief Deputy Commissioner for Public Health and Preparedness for the Virginia Department of Health Dr. Parham Jaberi says that providing leadership to local public health departments during a pandemic has been “challenging.”

Dr. Parham Jaberi will also supervise the local health directors once hired.



“VDH is committed to identifying high-quality public health professionals who will be able to respond to community needs while also helping VDH to augment and refine its service delivery in the post-pandemic era,” said Dr. Jaberi.

Physicians who currently have or are eligible to receive a full, unrestricted medical license in the Commonwealth of Virginia are welcome to apply HERE.



VDH officials say their ideal candidates are expected to have advanced degrees in public health, healthcare management, business administration, or other related fields and/or prior experience with public health or population health services at the local, state or federal level.

For more information regarding the vacant positions as the Norfolk or Virginia Beach Health District Director positions specifically, click HERE.