PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Workforce Council held a grand re-opening ceremony for its Virginia Career Works Portsmouth Center on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

For 14 years the center was located on George Washington Highway. It has now moved to a more central location at 4010 Victory Blvd. Suite C.

The center provides career services such as resume development, career building workshops, trainings and access to computers and teleconferencing systems.

It will be open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Photo provided by The KBD Group, LLc Photo provided by The KBD Group, LLc

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover and Shawn Avery, president and CEO of the Hampton Roads Workforce Council provided remarks at Tuesday’s ceremony