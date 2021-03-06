Virginia Beach woman dies following overnight crash on I-264

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — State Police say a woman died following a single-vehicle crash on I-264 in Portsmouth overnight.

According to Virginia State Police, initial investigation of the crash revealed that the vehicle was traveling westbound on I-264 just after 2 a.m. at a high rate of speed.

Police say the driver, identified as 39-year-old Virginia Beach resident Shaunte Patrice Ward, attempted to exit at Greenwood Drive in Portsmouth when she lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway, and struck a tree head-on. Officials say Ward died instantly.

State Police confirmed that Ward was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. It is yet unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

Officials say Ward’s family members have been notified of her death.

