Violent sex offender who took off his GPS tracker captured in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A violent sex who offender who reportedly took off his GPS bracelet is now in custody in Portsmouth.

Late Tuesday evening, Chico Matthew Tibbs of Portsmouth reportedly removed his GPS bracelet, prompting the Virginia Department of Corrections to send out an alert to the public regarding the incident.

In a statement posted on Facebook late Thursday evening, the Virginia Department of Corrections confirmed that Tibbs has been located and arrested in Portsmouth.

Officials thanked the U.S. Marshals Capital Ara Regional Fugitive Task Force for their efforts in capturing Tibbs.