Vigil held for Amarion Collins, Manor High student killed in Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday evening, many gathered to pay their respects at Manor High school for multi-sport athlete Amarion Collins, 17.

Collins died after he was shot along Cherokee Road while leaving a parking lot at Manor High School the afternoon of January 19. Collins played football and basketball at the school.

Manor High School Principal Dr. Timothy E. Johnson, and Manor High varsity football coach Jelani Fair both spoke about Collins’ talent on the court as well as a student in the hallways.

“Everything I asked him to do, he did it naturally well. I couldn’t stop ranting and raving about him,” Fair said. “He was a perfect mix of aggressive, but also as respectful I’ve ever seen a kid.”

A woman who spoke at the vigil voiced her concern about gun violence and finding help within the community to do the right thing instead of taking someone else’s life. Portsmouth mayor Shannon Glover, Portsmouth City Manager Angel Jones, Portsmouth School Board member Vernon L. Tillage Jr., and Portsmouth police officers were all in attendance at the vigil.

Latrice Collins, the mother of Amarion, said she is still speechless that her son is no longer here but says all the support has been helpful.

“He didn’t deserve what happened. I wish it could have been different, I miss my baby,” she said. Her daughter and other loved ones stood by her side through the vigil Tuesday.

Latrice Collins told 10 On Your Side that on the morning of Jan. 19, Amarion talked to her about his goals and dreams and what he wanted to accomplish once he graduated high school. He had been receiving a lot of letters from different colleges, and they were supposed to talk about deciding on where he’d possibly go once he came home from school that day.

Vigil for Amarion Collins on Jan. 25, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

Vigil for Amarion Collins on Jan. 25, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

Vigil for Amarion Collins on Jan. 25, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

Vigil for Amarion Collins on Jan. 25, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

“He never made it home. He always called me to bring him something to eat at school and this particular day, he didn’t call me,” Latrice Collins said.

Later, that day, she got a call no mother wants to receive regarding her son’s death. “And then to get a call. It’s just, it’s a lot, it crushed me,” she said.

Amarion’s mother says she has been getting a lot of messages from people she doesn’t know, but she really appreciates everyone being there for her. She wants everyone to continue to stay in touch to help her get through this sad time in her life.

“I’m hurting, I’m hurting, this is one of the worst things I have to go through,” said Latrice Collins. The Collins family is taking each day by day to grieve and is grateful for the turnout of people to the vigil.

Three people have been charged in connection with Amarion’s death: 19-year-old Melvon Parker, 18-year-old Kwendale Glenn, and a juvenile. Each has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm, conspiracy to commit murder and firearm on school property.