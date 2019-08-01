Vigil to be held for 17-year-old found dead in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A vigil will be held for Thursday night for a 17-year-old girl who was found dead in Portsmouth over the weekend.

Family members of Nye’Tazia Hicks believe she was shot at Charlestowne Condos, then dumped at the cemetery off High Street – which is where police found her Saturday night.

Hicks’ mom, Victoria Hicks, said in an interview Wednesday that her daughter had a smile that would brighten up the world. That smile is what she will miss the most.

“How could someone be so heartless? To do a child like that, knowing she had a baby,” she said. “It was just very heartless and I just pray for justice.”

Hicks said she was very lovable and a great mom to her 6-month-old son.

“It’s devastating because I’m going to have to be the one to sit down and explain to him what happened to his mother,” Hicks said.

A vigil for Nye’Tazia Hicks is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the New Mount Vernon Baptist Church.

Police are still calling this a suspicious death investigation. They have several people of interest, but no one in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.