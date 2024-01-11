PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives have tied the same suspect to a series of larcenies at an ABC store in Portsmouth — and WAVY has obtained video of one of the crimes.

A man who goes by “BAM” was at the store in the 1100 block of London Boulevard, where police say the crimes happened, when he heard some clanking and started recording.

In the video, you see the suspect turn the corner with his pants stuffed with what appear to be alcohol bottles.

Someone in the background on the video states “we hear it, we see it; you look stupid.”

The suspect then walks out the door and down the sidewalk.

The Portsmouth Police Department confirmed to WAVY they’ve identified the man in that video as 41-year-old Diante E. Jackson. He’s been charged with grand larceny and one misdemeanor.

Investigators say he stole more than $3,200 worth of alcohol total from all the crimes. WAVY is working to learn just how many times that London Blvd. store has been hit.

If you have any additional information about this case, please call the Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393-8536.