Video shows person get out of SUV, rapidly fire several shots at Portsmouth car wash

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are trying to find the person who fired multiple shots in rapid succession at a car wash last Friday.

The shooting left one person with non life-threatening injuries.

The video shows the suspect pull up in an early 2000s Kia Sorento and then get out and start firing at several men, before eventually getting back inside and speeding away. It happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Portsmouth Blvd. and Columbus Avenue.

Anyone who has information about this crime or the vehicle is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.