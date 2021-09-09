Video shows driver firing shots at another vehicle in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Portsmouth are seeking information about a recent shooting incident on Nottingham Road.

Officers responded to a call about the incident at 6:11 p.m. on Sept. 5.

Police released home security footage Thursday that shows it all unfold. You can see two vehicles driving down Nottingham Road. A dark vehicle appears to begin to roll through a stop sign as a red car turns the corner. The driver of the dark vehicle jumps out of the car without putting it in park and begins firing shots in the direction of the red car. You can hear the gunfire in the video. A passenger in the video jumps out and starts running, but later returns to the car.

Police are trying to find both vehicles seen in the video and the suspects involved in this incident. There were no known injuries.

If you have any information, please call detectives at 757-393-8536, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or use the P3 Tips app