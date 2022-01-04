VIDEO: Portsmouth police investigating reckless driving on NYE

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating after multiple cars were seen driving recklessly on New Year’s Eve on High Street.

Police said there are videos of the reckless driving circulating on social media. In response, the department also posted two surveillance videos from the area that showed the reckless driving and the police response to the scene.

Officers responded to the eastbound 2100 block of High Street at 11:43 p.m. after the 911 Dispatch Center received at least two calls at 11:39 p.m. and 11:40 p.m. reporting the reckless driving.

Officers cleared the streets “immediately without incident,” police said. The call was cleared by officers at 11:52 p.m.

“Although it is unfortunate that individuals chose to come to Portsmouth to break the law, we can assure the public that officers did respond to the scene and cleared the streets upon notification of the matter,” police wrote in a news release.

Surveillance video shows numerous vehicles — some with loud exhausts — driving down the street and leaving parking lots in the area.

The video starts by showing a vehicle driving down the road. A police car driving in the opposite direction then turns on its emergency lights and sirens. One angle of the footage shows the cruiser slow down near the parking lot, but it leaves the frame. However, the police lights can still be seen reflecting off some vehicles in the footage.

Then, a steady stream of people walks or runs through the frame in the opposite direction of the police lights. Numerous cars then leave the parking lot, some loudly, some speeding away.

At one point, a vehicle either rear-ends another vehicle or comes close as it turns off the street.

Police warned that reckless driving such as what was in the surveillance videos is a Class 1 misdemeanor and carries a jail sentence of up to 12 months. The fine is up to $2,500.

Police are asking people with photos or videos from the incident to come forward and contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.