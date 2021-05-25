VIDEO: Doorbell camera catches suspect robbing elderly woman in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking the community’s help in identifying a man caught on camera robbing an elderly woman in Portsmouth.

Police say the incident occurred on May 21 near the 500 block of Cherokee Road. Witnesses described the suspect as an adult man in his 30’s or 40’s and possibly driving a dark grey Kia Soul with a luggage rack on top of the vehicle.

The robbery was caught on a Ring doorbell camera. In the video, the suspect could be seen approaching the elderly woman climbing a set of stairs.

“I got twenty dollars in my car,” said the woman in the video. “I don’t have it in my pocketbook.”

In the video, the man could be seen grabbing the woman’s purse as she reaches the top of the stairs. He then could be seen cornering the victim on the railing as the woman explains that she is trying to “get her keys out.”

In the 20-second video, the suspect appeared to be holding a sharp object in his right hand as he pursued the woman.

The video ended as the woman empties her purse.