Veterans Day 2020: Closures, schedule changes in Hampton Roads

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Veterans Day is a national public holiday observed in recognition of the armistice that ended World War I on Nov. 11, 1918.

Here’s a list of local city and county governments and services that are closed or have alternative schedules Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Norfolk

All city facilities, including the City Treasurer and Commissioner of the Revenue offices and the Norfolk Courthouse, will be closed.

No changes in the trash and recycling collection schedule.

Requests for bulk waste collection must be made before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Portsmouth

Municipal offices, including Portsmouth Public Library and all city recreation centers, will be closed in observance of Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Suffolk

All city offices will be closed on Nov. 11. Normal operations will resume Thursday, Nov. 12, at 8:30 a.m.

Trash pick up will run as scheduled on Tuesday, Nov. 10, but will operate on a one-day delay the remainder of the week, with Wednesday’s collection picked up on Thursday, Thursday’s collection on Friday, and Friday’s collection on Saturday.

TFC Recycling will conduct recycling collection routes on the same schedule.

SPSA Transfer Station and the SPSA Regional Landfill will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.

Suffolk Transit will operate as scheduled on Wednesday.

Suffolk recreation centers will be closed Wednesday.

Lone Star Lakes, Constant’s Wharf, Sleepy Hole, and Bennett’s Creek parks will be open, but there will be no park attendant on duty.

All city libraries will be closed.

Suffolk Art Gallery will be closed.

Suffolk Tourism Visitor Center will remain open Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum remains closed to the public.

Note: The majority of Suffolk facilities, as well as the Treasurer’s Office and the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office inside City Hall and their satellite offices at the North Suffolk Library, remain closed to the public until further notice due to the impacts of COVID-19.

