‘Very loved’: Community gathers to remember man killed by vehicle involved in police pursuit

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth community came together Friday night to remember a man killed in a crash almost two weeks ago.

Police say 35-year-old Calvin Majette III was killed after a woman, 28-year-old Ciara Elliott, crashed into his car while she was being pursued by Portsmouth police on charges of felony fraud, forgery, failure to appear in court, and driving with a suspended license.

The crash happened at the intersection of Victory Boulevard and California Avenue.

Majette died instantly. His wife, Tamika was also in the car and is still in the hospital.

The family and friends gathered Friday night to honor Majette — but they also came with a message for Elliott.

“Calvin was a very loved person, a very important person. And mainly for the young lady that caused all of this. I just want her to know how many lives she affected,” one of the attendees said during the gathering.

A funeral for Majette is planned for Saturday.

Elliott is charged with involuntary manslaughter. She’s due in court next month.