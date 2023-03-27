PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Venture Dynamics is partnering is hosting a job fair in Portsmouth.

All levels of applicants interested in working in the maritime sector are welcome.

The job fair is on Tuesday, April 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Portsmouth@Work Center, 200 High Street, the center is in the Towne Bank building on floor 200.

Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes and dress professionally.

There are over 30 job openings at Ventreu Dynamics.

Venture Dynamics is a maritime staffing company that places people in a range of entry-level and skilled positions throughout the Hampton Roads region.

If you would like to speak with a recruiter call them at 757-398-2984, they are open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.- 5:30 a.m.