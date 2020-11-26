Vehicle fire shuts down eastbound lanes on I-264 near Greenwood Dr. in Portsmouth

Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle fire closed all eastbound lanes on I-264 near Greenwood Drive on Thursday night.

At 7:30 p.m., 511 Hampton Roads tweeted that all lanes have reopened to traffic.

VDOT said a detour was in place due to the incident.

It is unknown at this time if any injuries were reported in the fire.

10 On Your Side is working to gather additional information.

