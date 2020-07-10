2 vehicles catch fire on I-164 east on West Norfolk Bridge; eastbound lanes closed

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — First responders responded to a two-vehicle fire at the West Norfolk Bridge in Portsmouth.

There are “multiple injuries” but police do not have additional information to release. One driver was still pinned inside a vehicle as of 6:40 p.m.

Hampton Roads 511 on Twitter said all westbound and eastbound lanes were closed due to the incident.

Portsmouth Police say the call came in reporting a two-vehicle crash at 6:11 p.m.

(Photo courtesy: Jennifer Haushalter)

(Photo courtesy: Jennifer Haushalter)

(Photo courtesy: Jennifer Haushalter)

(Photo courtesy: Jennifer Haushalter)

(Photo courtesy: Jennifer Haushalter)

(Photo courtesy: Jennifer Haushalter)

(Photo courtesy: Jennifer Haushalter)

Both vehicles caught fire.

The fire was .5 miles east of West Norfolk Road in Portsmouth. It was put out by 6:30 p.m., but all lanes were still closed.

The eastbound lanes will be closed for an extended period of time. Westbound lanes reopened by 7:15 p.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT: All eastbound lanes of the West Norfolk Bridge are closed as officers investigate a serious two vehicle accident with injuries. Please avoid the area and take an alternate route, if possible. pic.twitter.com/QnIyvevMq3 — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) July 10, 2020

