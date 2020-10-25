Vehicle fire closes all eastbound lanes on I-264 at Downtown Tunnel

Portsmouth
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle caught fire on the eastbound lanes of the Downtown Tunnel early Sunday morning.

First responders are currently on the scene of a vehicle engulfed in flames just outside the opening of the tunnel.

According to officials, the call for the vehicle fire came in just after 10 a.m. on I-264. All eastbound lanes are currently closed.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

Photos and videos sent by WAVY News 10 viewers show huge black smoke coming from the tunnel.

No further information have been released.

This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Latest posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10