Vehicle fire closes all eastbound lanes on I-264 at Downtown Tunnel

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle caught fire on the eastbound lanes of the Downtown Tunnel early Sunday morning.

First responders are currently on the scene of a vehicle engulfed in flames just outside the opening of the tunnel.

According to officials, the call for the vehicle fire came in just after 10 a.m. on I-264. All eastbound lanes are currently closed.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

All eastbound lanes of the Downtown Tunnel on I-264 E in @cityofPortsVA are closed. Expect potential delays. For updates check @511hamptonroads. #hrtraffic — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) October 25, 2020

Photos and videos sent by WAVY News 10 viewers show huge black smoke coming from the tunnel.

No further information have been released.

This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

