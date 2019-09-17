7 injured after vehicle crashes into Portsmouth YMCA

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Several people were injured and had to go to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Portsmouth YMCA Tuesday morning.

The YMCA is currently closed following the crash.

Portsmouth Fire Chief Jim Hoffler confirmed the vehicle went through the front door of the building at 4900 High Street West around 9:15 a.m. and came to rest in the lobby.

WAVY’s Marielena Balouris reports four people were taken to the hospital following the crash, including the driver. Three others were injured, but refused treatment.

Police say the driver is a woman and they believe she had a medical emergency.

All fire & police have left the scene. People are working to fix the door. YMCA employees just posted a sign out front saying the facility is currently closed @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/4mph0lJAgQ — Marielena Balouris (@Marielena_TV) September 17, 2019

