Vandalism reported overnight in Olde Towne Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Several businesses were vandalized overnight on High Street in Olde Towne Portsmouth.
Portsmouth police said they responded around 4:15 a.m. and found the damage from Green Street to Effingham Street.
Three businesses had broken windows on the 500 and 600 blocks of High Street and flower beds were torn up at Towne Bank and several planters were smashed.
There’s no suspect information at this time.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.