PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A vacant home caught fire early Sunday morning in Portsmouth.

According to a spokesperson from Portsmouth Fire Rescue & Emergency Services, the call for the fire came in around 1:37 a.m. in the 1300 block of Highland Ave. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a vacant house fully engulfed in flames.

Vacant home catches fire in Portsmouth (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Fire Rescue & Emergency Services)

Officials say crews were able to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to other surrounding homes. No one was found inside the home.

No injuries were reported for civilians or firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.