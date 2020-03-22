US women’s tackle football team returns to states from Honduras

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) — A long ordeal is now over for some athletes representing the United States in Central America.

Earlier this week, we told you about the U.S. women’s tackle football team that was stuck in Honduras.

The country shut down and the team was worried that they would not be able to make it home.

This past week, we first saw Meghan Gianni-Bradford when we had the chance to FaceTime with her while she was stranded in Honduras.

Her U.S. women’s tackle football team traveled there for a tournament before the coronavirus changed everything, soon it left them with minimal options to get back home.

“I do not believe that we’re gonna make it to Monday with food. I think we’re going to have to start really rationing our food. This is a serious situation,” Gianni-Bradford said.

That conversation was on Wednesday when 10 On Your Side was able to FaceTime with her.

When we talked again on Saturday, we saw a different Meghan. Someone with a smile and a crazy story to share.

“Once wheels went up, that sigh of relief and that pressure off your shoulders is amazing and knowing that you’re about to land soon, in three or four hours. You’re going to land on American soil, that is an amazing feeling and we all had it,” she said.

But Meghan says it was not an easy journey getting back home, there were only 25 of the 55 people on the team allowed on the plane and they were not even on a regular flight, they were on a military cargo plane.

“We were sitting on the sides of the plane just cuddling each other. It was a cargo plane carrying cargo along with us and embassy people. And so we’re kind of just looking at each other and we were mouthing we’re going home,” she said.

The flight they had waited on for days finally came, and she made it back but it was a different home than she remembered.

“Last week in Honduras, they had a ton of toilet paper. We probably should have brought some home,” she said.

But if that is one of the only things that has changed so far, she considers herself lucky.

“I was beside myself in the grocery store last night because we just came from a place where you couldn’t even walk into a grocery store, you couldn’t see other people. I know life seems crazy here, but coming from a third world country, and being stranded in a third world country, not having toilet paper on the shelves is a ‘pretty okay’ thing,” she said.

If there is anything she takes away from this experience, it is gratitude for the life Americans are able to live even during a crisis.

“To be able to be secluded to your home with your families, count that as a blessing and count yourself lucky because there are so many people around the world who don’t have those opportunities,” she said.

Meghan says their next game is scheduled for September in Orlando, Florida. She says that right now, she is not thinking too much about that and she just hopes everything clears out sooner rather than later.

