US Mail truck hit in multi-vehicle crash

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is facing multiple charges after she failed to stop at a red light causing a crash involving two other vehicles — one of which, was a U.S. Mail truck.
Just before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, an adult woman was driving a grey sedan eastbound on Greenwood Drive. She drove through a red light without stopping and hit a white pickup truck traveling on Victory Boulevard.
The sedan hit the pickup truck hard enough that the pickup then struck a U.S. Mail truck that was stopped on Victory Boulevard waiting to turn onto Greenwood Drive.
The driver of the pickup truck was brought to a local hospital for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.
The woman driving the sedan is now facing multiple charges including reckless driving, failure to obey a highway sign, driving while suspended license, defective equipment, and no insurance.
