US Mail truck hit in multi-vehicle crash

Portsmouth

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 18: U.S. Postal Service mail vehicles sit in a parking lot at a mail distribution center on February 18, 2015 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is facing multiple charges after she failed to stop at a red light causing a crash involving two other vehicles — one of which, was a U.S. Mail truck.

Just before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, an adult woman was driving a grey sedan eastbound on Greenwood Drive. She drove through a red light without stopping and hit a white pickup truck traveling on Victory Boulevard.

The sedan hit the pickup truck hard enough that the pickup then struck a U.S. Mail truck that was stopped on Victory Boulevard waiting to turn onto Greenwood Drive.

The driver of the pickup truck was brought to a local hospital for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

The woman driving the sedan is now facing multiple charges including reckless driving, failure to obey a highway sign, driving while suspended license, defective equipment, and no insurance.

