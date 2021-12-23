US DOT announces grants for America’s ports, including those in Virginia

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the award of more than $241 million in discretionary funding for 25 projects. This funding will be used to improve port facilities in 19 states and one territory through the Maritime Administration’s (MARAD) Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP).

These grants will strengthen our supply chains to meet demand resulting from the rapid economic recovery over the past year and help address inflationary pressures. The grants demonstrate the rapid action on commitment in the Biden-Harris Port Action Plan.

The state of Virginia was awarded funding for the Portsmouth Marine Terminal Offshore Wind Development project. This will fund improvements to the terminal to enable it to serve as a staging area in support of offshore wind projects. The grant will fund the creation of a wind turbine generator staging in the uplands adjacent to one of the terminal’s wharves and a second area here monopiles and other project components will be stored.

Other projects that were awarded grants include Great Lakes ports, coastal seaports, and inland river ports.

A full list of the grant recipients can be found here.