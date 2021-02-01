Up to 500 free meals to be handed out to Portsmouth residents Wednesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Up to 500 meals will be available on Wednesday for anyone in Portsmouth affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives from Queen of Virginia Skill (QVS), The High, along with skill game operators and local elected officials will be handing out the boxed meals, featuring southern style spaghetti and cornbread, available for pickup (no indoor dining) as supplies last.

The event will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., outside The High located on 307 High Street in Portsmouth.

Virginia Wins Together has held similar events across Virginia this fall and winter to address food insecurity issues during the pandemic, so far distributing some 3,000 meals in Norfolk, Roanoke, Lorton, Alexandria and Richmond.