Up Center and Portsmouth Police join forces to combat gang violence by mentoring kids and teens

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police and the Up Center are calling on you to take back the community.

They’re looking for mentors to help steer youth in the right direction.

The two organizations are working together because of an increase in gang violence involving middle and high school students in Portsmouth. So far, about 20 Portsmouth police officers have signed up to be mentors.

