Universities reopen for 2020 fall semester; ODU, Regent University

Students leave Lewis and Clark High School at the end of classes Friday, March 13, 2020, in Spokane, Wash. To protect against the spread of the new coronavirus, Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered all public and private schools in districts across the state closed, starting Tuesday, March 17 through April 24. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As of this week, Virginia universities started to announce that they plan to reopen for the 2020 fall semester.

University leadership says that the decision is dependant upon evaluating the coronavirus situation over the coming months to help decide the best and safest way to proceed with reopening.

Plans are also underway to increase safety protocols around campus including sanitization, flexible study options, and additional healthcare support for the students and staff.

Classes are expected to remain online throughout the summer and specifics can be found on each page, respectively.

Old Dominion University

Old Dominion University President John Broderick announced on April 29 in a letter to his students and staff that he plans to reopen the university for the 2020 fall semester. Exact details — such as time and educational structure — are still under discussion but the president remains positive and says that other universities are planning to open for the fall as well.

“While some of these changes will require major shifts and will not be easy, we Monarchs are known for our agility, resourcefulness and innovation. I remain optimistic that we will adapt to forge ahead and fulfill our educational and research mission. Together, we will eventually conquer this challenge and thrive as a resilient community,” he said.

Regent University

On April 30, Regent University announced they plan to open the Virginia Beach campus for face-to-face instruction on August 24 which marks the beginning of the fall academic semester.

“We are excited to welcome students back to campus for the fall semester,” said Dr. M. G. “Pat” Robertson, founder, chancellor & CEO of Regent University. “We will overcome these challenging days together as the Regent family. Every necessary precaution will be put in place to ensure the safest educational experience is available to the students we serve.”

Additionally, on April 22 Regent announced that it will freeze tuition for classes offered in Fall 2020 through Summer 2021, both online and on-campus.

We will continue to update this post as more information becomes available.

Latest News