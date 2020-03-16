Under 2-week closure, Portsmouth schools still working to feed students with meal pickup

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Monday was day one of a two-week-long shutdown of state schools, part of an effort to decrease the spread of coronavirus.

But no school also means no meals for some children.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox went to Portsmouth to see how students can still get the nutrition they need during the next two weeks.

WAVY News met Summer Bray at a lunch pickup at I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth Monday.

Bray is out of work now from Busch Gardens Williamsburg at least until April 1 due to coronavirus.

“I’m out of work because of coronavirus, so I don’t want to have to worry to get breakfast and lunch for the children — and the need for money to get it for them because the school, is so convenient to offer it to them,” she said.

Bray and another family headed by Brittany Jones showed up for the lunches together. They got out of the car and marched toward Portsmouth Public Schools Food Service Worker Nora Rapada.

“Do you want an apple?” Rapada asked the children. “Here hold onto that… Do you want an orange? … You are so welcome, do you want some milk? White or chocolate?”

Rapada said she was surprised more people didn’t show up for a free breakfast and free lunch. She thinks the coronavirus is affecting our psyche.

“It was kind of like the world was asleep this morning. Kids not being in school. The atmosphere this morning was so calm… It’s different… It is weird,” she said.

Karisma Cuffee got her children lunches, but would rather have them in school,

“This is causing a lot of havoc on us and school-wise… I would like for them to be in school, but I understand with the virus going around that’s not possible,” Cuffee said.

Her daughter Marquazia would rather be in school, too.

“I want to be in school because my grades aren’t the best, and being out might make my grades worse,” Marquazia said.

Schools were also handing out lunches at the Neighborhood Facility Rec Center, and will hand out dinner, too.

Over at Woodrow Wilson High School, parents picked up packets of homework for the next two weeks — or maybe longer.

After this first day of serving breakfast and lunch to anyone under the age of 18, there were lessons learned Monday that will hopefully make it easier for parents on day two.

“Beginning tomorrow, we are going to have the same locations, but we will hand out breakfast and lunch at the same time. That will make it more convenient for our citizens to come pick it up… We want to make this as easy as possible,” said Dr. Jerry Simmons, Portsmouth Public Schools director of auxiliary services.

There are also other feeding sites in Portsmouth, as well.

The city is serving lunch from noon to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5-7 p.m. at the following sites:

Social Services Building (1701 High Street)

Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center (900 Elm Ave.)

Cavalier Manor Recreation Center (404 Viking Street)

J.E. Parker Recreation Center (2430 Turnpike Road)

