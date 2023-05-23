PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Two letter carriers in Portsmouth were robbed last Thursday, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The first robbery took place in the area of Channing Avenue and Prospect Parkway, and the second in the 1800 block of Redgate Drive, according to the USPIS. Both robberies are alleged to have taken place between 2 and 2:15 p.m.

Postal Inspectors need your help in identifying the suspects involved in a robbery of a letter carrier that occurred on 5/18/23 at approx 2pm in the areas of Channing Ave/Prospect Pkwy and the 1800 block of Redgate Dr. Anyone with info is urged to call 877-876-2455 #USPIS #REWARD pic.twitter.com/QQlRBNo7Aw — USPIS – Norfolk, VA (@USPIS_NORFOLK) May 23, 2023

The three suspects are described as men who were wearing black clothing and a lime green ski mask.

USPIS is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”, and reference Case No. 4039433).