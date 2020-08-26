Two women injured in shooting on Des Moines Avenue in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two women were shot Tuesday night in Portsmouth.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Des Moines Avenue, a police spokeswoman said.
The victims are both women. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
There is no suspect information at this time.

