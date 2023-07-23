PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) — Two women are hurt after an overnight shooting in Portsmouth.

Officers sent out a tweet notifying the public of the recent shooting at 1:43 a.m.

Police were called near the 600 block of Edwards Street not far from Portsmouth Boulevard.

Officers located two adult females with injuries.

According to police, one woman has life-threatening injuries and the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

Both women were transported to a local hospital.

The PPD is investigating a gunshot wound incident near the 600 block of Edwards St. Two adult females were located with injuries, both were transported to a hospital for treatment. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/k64C42gVvE — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) July 23, 2023

Police did not provide suspect information.