PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) — Two women are hurt after an overnight shooting in Portsmouth.
Officers sent out a tweet notifying the public of the recent shooting at 1:43 a.m.
Police were called near the 600 block of Edwards Street not far from Portsmouth Boulevard.
Officers located two adult females with injuries.
According to police, one woman has life-threatening injuries and the other has non-life-threatening injuries.
Both women were transported to a local hospital.
Police did not provide suspect information.
