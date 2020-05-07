Two teens charged with murder in Portsmouth man’s death

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two teenagers have been charged with murder in connection to a death investigation in Portsmouth.

The Portsmouth Police Department responded to a call of a suspicious situation around 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3700 block of Mariner Avenue.

Police found 38-year-old Parris Folston, of Portsmouth, suffering from a life-threatening injury to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

A 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth and a 13-year-old girl from Virginia Beach were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and robbery in connection to Folston’s death.

Police will not release the teenagers’ names because they are juveniles.

