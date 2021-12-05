Two shot, one critically, on Paul Revere Drive in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were shot on Sunday night in Portsmouth.

Officials say the shooting happened around 9:50 in the 200 block of Paul Revere Drive, near Deep Creek Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard.

A man has life-threatening injuries and a woman has non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Neither the identity of the victims nor information regarding a suspect(s) was released.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.