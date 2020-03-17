Two shot, injured in Portsmouth Monday night

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say two people, a man and woman, were injured Monday night in a double shooting.

Police Sgt. Misty Holley said the two were injured, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The call came in reporting the shooting at 10:19 p.m. in the 4200 block of Greenwood Drive, Holley said.

The man was shot in the lower body. The woman was shot in an “extremity.”

Both were taken to local hospitals.

