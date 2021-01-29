Two Portsmouth Public School teachers have been selected to serve on educational advisory boards

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On Friday, the Portsmouth Public Schools Division announced two teachers have selected for two separate educational advisory boards.

Isaiah Marriner, a science teacher from Churchland High School, has been appointed to the NASA eCLIPS Advisory Board.

NASA’s eClips is an educational resource that is used to increase STEM literacy by making it accessible and understandable, the school system said.

The eClips website has four main categories: “Our World” for grades three-five; “Real World” for grades six-eight; “Launchpad” for grades nine-12, and “Spotlite”. Spotlite contains videos produced and created by students, for students, and address misconceptions in science.

As a member of the advisory board for NASA eClips, Portsmouth Schools said Marriner will review the material on the website, suggest changes for additional topics, as well as find ways to implement eClips into the current curriculum.

Kimberly Owens, a science teacher at I.C. Norcom High School, was appointed to the JASON Learning Teacher Advisory Panel.

Owens is the second PPS teacher selected for the advisory group.

Portsmouth Schools said, the group is comprised of JASON educators throughout the country and will work to ensure the JASON curriculum, STEM role models, and other opportunities through JASON Learning are diverse and inclusive of all the communities they serve.

