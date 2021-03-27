Two people in serious condition after being pulled from fire at Portsmouth home

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were hurt Saturday morning after a home in Portsmouth caught fire.

First responders say they got a call around 12:45 a.m. to respond to a house fire in the 400 block of Hanbury Avenue.

When they arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. Crews say they went inside the home after hearing two people were still inside.

They were able to rescue a man and a woman, but say they’re seriously injured. A fire spokesperson says they’ve been taken to a local hospital and both are in “serious condition.”





Courtesy of Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services

Crews are working to learn the cause of the fire.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.