Two men shot on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were shot just after noon Thursday on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth.
Police said they responded at 12:04 p.m. to the Kings Shop & Go in the 3300 block and found the men with non life-threatening wounds.
No suspect information is available at this time, but the scene was still active as of 1:15 p.m. and Turnpike Road was blocked.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.