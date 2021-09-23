Two men shot on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth

Police investigate a double shooting at the Kings Shop & Go on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth on Sept. 23, 2021. (WAVY/Larry Carney)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were shot just after noon Thursday on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth.

Police said they responded at 12:04 p.m. to the Kings Shop & Go in the 3300 block and found the men with non life-threatening wounds.

No suspect information is available at this time, but the scene was still active as of 1:15 p.m. and Turnpike Road was blocked.

