Two men shot on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police investigate a double shooting at the Kings Shop & Go on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth on Sept. 23, 2021. (WAVY/Larry Carney)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were shot just after noon Thursday on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth.

Police said they responded at 12:04 p.m. to the Kings Shop & Go in the 3300 block and found the men with non life-threatening wounds.

No suspect information is available at this time, but the scene was still active as of 1:15 p.m. and Turnpike Road was blocked.

Police investigate a double shooting at the Kings Shop & Go on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth on Sept. 23, 2021. (WAVY/Larry Carney)

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10