PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth police are investigating separate shooting incidents just feet away from each other.

A tweet sent out at 2:49 p.m. said the incidents happened in the 60 block of Radford Street and the 50 block of Carver Circle, which is just around the corner.

Both victims are men. One was critically injured; the other victim is being treated for a minor injury.

WAVY has reached out to police to find out when these shootings occurred.