Two men critically injured following shooting on Potomac Ave. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a late-night shooting that sent two men to the hospital.

According to police, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 3100 block of Potomac Avenue. Two men were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

No details regarding the identity of the victims or suspect(s) have been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.