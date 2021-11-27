Two injured, one critically following stabbing on Berkley Ave in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating a late-night stabbing that left two injured on Saturday.

Police say the incident happened just after 10 p.m. in the 2800 block of Berkley Avenue. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man with a serious stab wound and a woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.