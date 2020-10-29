Two dogs kill rabid raccoon in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two dogs got into a fight with and killed a rabid raccoon in Portsmouth on Friday.

According to animal control, they responded to Plover Drive after receiving a call from the dogs’ owner. Animal control found the dead raccoon and took it to be tested for rabies.

The Portsmouth Health Department says the rabies test came back positive on the following Wednesday, Oct. 28.

At this time, no humans have been identified as being exposed to the raccoon.

The dogs are being handled by the Portsmouth Bureau of Animal Control and the Environmental Health Team of the Portsmouth Health Department.

Health officials want to remind the community to eliminate outside food sources around the home, avoid contact with wild or stray animals and have your pets vaccinated as the law requires.

