Two cars stolen from Portsmouth car dealership

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In the last month, 13 cars were stolen from a Newport News car dealership and nine cars were stolen from another in Chesapeake.

Recently, a car dealership owner in Portsmouth reached out to 10 On Your Side after seeing these recent reports and said he is dealing with a similar crime.

“I got a call in the middle of the night,” said Holiday Motors owner Chad Henry. “There was a break-in here and once I made it up here, we noticed there were two vehicles missing with keys all over the parking lot.”

It happened back on Feb. 4. Henry says a group of men used a brick to break a window of the dealership.

He shared surveillance video with 10 On Your Side, which shows men going through the dealership. Henry says they were looking for spare keys.

“You can see where they are trying to bust in my office door … and it was locked and couldn’t get in,” Henry said. “Once they found them, they were all ecstatic, running around the building and took back off and went outside.”

He thinks the police scared the thieves off with only two cars in tow: a red GMC Yukon and a navy-colored Ram truck. The total loss is about $36,000.

“It’s very disappointing. It’s gut-wrenching,” said Henry.

However, he knows it could be much worse.

“Best thing that I could think of was that it’s just iron,” Henry said. “It wasn’t a phone call that someone I love was in a problem or had anything going on with them. This is something we can get through. We have insurance. Hopefully they can come up with my vehicles, but I’m not counting on that.”

He’s wondering if it’s the same group of young people that has targeted other car dealerships in the area.

“I feel bad for everyone else who had to go through it as well. They’ve had it a lot worse than I had. They had nine vehicles stolen down the street there and 13 across the water in Newport News a couple of weeks ago. It’s just fortunate that it’s not going to be devastating for us,” Henry said.

Henry already has surveillance cameras and an alarm system. He says he’s now considering a fence or planters in front of his dealership to stop any future theft attempts.

10 On Your Side has reached out to police to see if the incidents are connected.

