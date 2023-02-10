PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting on Nashville Ave. that left twin brothers dead and another person injured.

According to police, 30-year-old Shamoine Briggs and 31-year-old Joseph Cross were arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, five counts of use of a firearm, robbery, carjacking, arson, larceny of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

Joseph Cross (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department) Shamoine Briggs (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department)

These charges stem from a shooting that occurred on Feb. 5 around 3:22 a.m. in the 1800 block of Nashville Ave. Twin brothers Alvin K Joyner and Calvin R. Joyner were found with fatal injuries and another woman was found with life-threatening injuries.