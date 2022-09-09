The number, which launched Saturday, will immediately connect callers with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and licensed, trained counselors. (WIVB)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — You sometimes hear about dangerous trends on Tik Tok that could hurt or kill people. This time, there’s a new trend that could save lives.

People are posting selfies with the answer to this question: “If your suicide attempt would have worked, how long would it have been since we lost you?”

For The Hampton Roads Show’s Executive producer, Stephanie Cooke, the answer is 25 years.



“I planned it and was in the middle of it and a phone rang and derailed it,” she told 10 On Your Side.

A young Army wife and new mom at the time, Cooke was working in her first job in television. She had precisely timed a high-speed crash into a tree.



“It was one one-thousand, two one-thousands, three one thousand, four one thousand,” She recalled in detail.



Before she reached nine one-thousand, the phone rang and the tree went right by.

“There was a fleeting moment that I didn’t see before… that moment that maybe I wanted to live for something … and I didn’t know what it was, but it had to be my baby,” she said.

That baby, now 26 years old, is the reason she shares her story today.

“He, too, attempted to take his life and for me, that was a total tragedy in so many ways.”

She had never told her son Josh or anyone her story. It wasn’t something people talked about but maybe, she thought, it should be.

“And, after he got better, I shared with him my story and how motivated I became and what can change for you.”

The duo got tattoos to remind them how grateful they are for the life they couldn’t see before their attempts. Cooke recall some of the highlights over the last 25 years.

“I’ve met Kevin Hart, I’ve met Ice Cube, I’ve hung out with Beyonce, I’ve done stand-up comedy,” she told 10 On Your Side.



Her life working in television has been pretty awesome.



Now, as an adjunct communications professor at Old Dominion University, Cooke shares her joy and pain with students each semester.

“I have my cell phone number right here, and I pause in that class and I tell them to write it down and put it in your phone right now.”

She said several students have reached out in the middle of the night and at their lowest points.

She recalled one who came to her after class. “He said, ‘I’m there, I’m in a place where I don’t think I can see it’ – and I was like, ‘let me be your eyes.'”

Sharing her story is saving lives.



“That same student, out of nowhere, I got a text this past May with pictures of him with his parents at graduation thanking me for helping him get to that finish line.”

So along with that Tik-Tok question:

“If your suicide attempt would have worked, how long would it have been since we lost you?

Ask yourself how many lives your story might save.

The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is open 24/7 by dialing 988.